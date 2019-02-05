Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to bench
Harrell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Hornets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Harrell will return to a reserve role after making a spot start against the Raptors over the weekend, opening up a spot for Marcin Gortat to rejoin the starting lineup. The big man has been plenty productive as a reserve this season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and a combined 2.3 blocks/steals in 26.0 minutes when coming off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Blocks four shots in starting role•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Another productive night on second unit•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes for 25 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Puts up 15 in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Back to bench Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid in Sunday spot start•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...