Harrell will come off the bench Tuesday against the Hornets, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.

Harrell will return to a reserve role after making a spot start against the Raptors over the weekend, opening up a spot for Marcin Gortat to rejoin the starting lineup. The big man has been plenty productive as a reserve this season, averaging 15.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and a combined 2.3 blocks/steals in 26.0 minutes when coming off the bench.