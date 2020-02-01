Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to Saturday's game
Harrell (undisclosed) returned to Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Azarly speculates that Harrell simply needed his ankle re-taped. More information may arrive after the game.
