Harrell (personal) will not play in Thursday's opening seeding game against the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Harrell was initially expected to join the team in Orlando on Tuesday, but Haynes reports that it's now "unclear when he will return to the Clippers." Given that Harrell will be subject to a mandatory quarantine period once he arrives, it's likely that he'll miss Saturday's matchup against the Pelicans, as well. Depending on when Harrell arrives, his status for the second week of seeding games -- the Clippers play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- could also be in jeopardy. Los Angeles will also be without Lou Williams on Thursday, while Patrick Beverley (personal) is considered questionable.