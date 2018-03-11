Harrell poured in 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT) and added one rebound and one steal across 14 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

Harrell's per-minute production was off the charts again, as he's now compiled 59 points across his last 65 minutes on the floor, a span encompassing the last three games. The 24-year-old did see a downturn on the boards, but his near-perfect shooting helps him maximize the majority of his attempts.