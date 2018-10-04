Harrell had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Harrell filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes, perhaps in part because he committed five fouls, but more likely since it's the preseason. He will compete with starting center Marcin Gortat for minutes, and Harrell could very well end up earning more time than the veteran even if he remains in a reserve role.