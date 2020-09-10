Harrell went for 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

Harrell has put up double-digit scoring totals in four straight games despite cracking 20 minutes just once in that span. This season's Sixth Man Of The Year is averaging 12.8 points on 53.3 percent from the field despite playing just 19.3 minutes per game in the current series against the Nuggets, providing valuable fantasy production despite his bench role.