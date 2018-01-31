Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 15 points off the bench in loss
Harell posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 104-96 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Clippers opted to go with a smaller lineup on Tuesday, which relegated Harrell yo the bench. It might be a spot that Harrell should get used to, as right now it looks like DeAndre Jordan could be sticking around after all, and the arrival of Tobias Harris at the four makes Harrell's potential for success in flux. Add in Willie Reed, and things look pretty crowded for Harrell, and those who have him rostered need to keep a close eye on his minutes moving forward.
