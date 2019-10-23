Harrell chipped in with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during the Clippers' 112-102 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Harrell did a little bit of everything off the bench for the Clippers, but also lead the team on playing time and that provided a significant boost to his stat line. He is not going to play 39 minutes every night, but should see enough time on the floor to deliver consistent results on a regular basis.