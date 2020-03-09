Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 20 off bench Sunday
Harrell scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-11 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
The 26-year-old big continues to be the anchor of the Clippers' second unit. Harrell has scored at least 16 points in eight of the last nine games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists over that stretch.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 24 points, nine boards•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Records 18/10 double-double•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Excellent in loss•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Nears double-double in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.