Harrell scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-11 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 34 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

The 26-year-old big continues to be the anchor of the Clippers' second unit. Harrell has scored at least 16 points in eight of the last nine games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.0 boards, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 assists over that stretch.