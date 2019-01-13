Harrell recorded 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal in 33 minutes Saturday against Detroit.

Harrell played magnificently off the bench for the Clippers, scoring in double-figures for the third straight game. The fourth-year pro struggled a bit during December, but has picked it up of late, and now has eclipsed 20-points in seven of his past 14 games. Harrell continues to provide exceptional value off the bench, and is averaging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks on the season.