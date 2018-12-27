Harrell posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, five blocked shots, two steals and an assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Kings.

Harrell and Lou Williams came off the bench to lead the team to victory. Harrell capped his excellent stat line with a season-high five blocked shots and led the team with nine rebounds as LA out-rebounded Sacramento, 50-43. The 24-year-old is currently obliterating his previous season averages across the board, with 15. 5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocked shots over 34 games.