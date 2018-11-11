Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 26 points in 32 minutes
Harrell accounted for 26 points (9-12 FG, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes Saturday as the Clippers topped the Bucks.
Don't look now, but Harrell is carving out space for himself in the Clippers' offense. He has attempted 86% of his field goals from within 4 feet of the rim (94th percentile for big men) and has only been assisted on 79-percent of those attempts (23rd percentile for big men), per Cleaning the Glass. From a playstyle standpoint, Harrell's energy and willingness to grind in the paint fits the supporting cast of scorers that have come together under head coach Doc Rivers. He should be on any fantasy owners radar as he continues to take over what many expected Marcin Gortat's role to be.
