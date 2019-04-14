Harrell had 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Harrell was stellar, delivering an extremely efficient scoring performance while filling up the box score. It's hard to imagine Harrell besting this effort going forward, but his non-stop motor combined with the incredibly difficult matchup provide every reason for him to try to do just that in Monday's Game 2.