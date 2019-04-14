Harrell had 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-8 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 loss to the Warriors.

Harrell was stellar, delivering an extremely efficient scoring performance while filling up the box score. It's hard to imagine Harrell besting this effort going forward, but his non-stop motor combined with the incredibly difficult matchup provide every reason for him to try to do just that in Monday's Game 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...