Harrell had 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 104-89 loss to the Nuggets.

Harrell finally found some rhythm on the offensive end, leading his team with 20 points on what was a disappointing night for the franchise. After arriving late to the bubble, Harrell has struggled to get anything going and has certainly been exposed on the defensive end of the court over the course of the playoffs. His reputation as a one-way player could cost him when it comes to signing his next contract, as could his inability to score outside of about four feet from the basket.