Harrell tallied 19 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 16 minutes in Friday's 128-105 win over the Knicks.

Harrell's excellent per-minute production surfaced again Friday, as he parlayed his near-perfect showing from the field into a fifth consecutive double-digit scoring performance. As customary, Harrell was out there to score during his modest time on the floor, and he's now put up at least eight shot attempts in five straight games. Even though his minutes often max out in the high teens, the 25-year-old's offensive efficiency and solid complementary work on the boards and a shot rejector make him an increasingly appealing option for those in deeper formats.