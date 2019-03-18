Harrell produced 20 points (8-17 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 119-116 win over the Nets on Sunday.

The line was quintessential Harrell, with a 20-point effort, a double-double and multiple rejections as central components. The big man with the non-stop motor is showing no signs of fatigue as the season winds down, but rather, seems to only be ramping up. Factoring in Sunday's production, Harrell has three double-doubles in March and four consecutive 20-point tallies, with the latter serving as his longest such stretch this season.