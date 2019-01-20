Harrell will start Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Harrell will take the place of Marcin Gortat, who's shifting to a bench role for Sunday's contest. While Harrell is yet to make a start this season, he's averaging 16.8 points, 8.7 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks over his previous six games off the bench.