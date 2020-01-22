Harrell had 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-107 win at Dallas.

Harrell continues to play at a high level coming off the bench and he extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games -- he is averaging 21.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 59.5 percent from the field in only 27.3 minutes per game during that span. He is not likely to crack the starting unit any time soon, but he has a clear role off the bench on Doc Rivers' scheme and that should be enough to keep him rostered in all formats moving forward.