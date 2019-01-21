Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid in Sunday spot start
Harrell delivered 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 103-95 win over the Spurs on Sunday.
Harrell drew the start at center and acquitted himself well, although he actually saw a slight dip in rebounding production. His work on the offensive end was right in line with what he often offers off the bench, however, and he bounced back nicely from a 33.3 percent showing from the field versus the Warriors on Friday. It remains to be seen if coach Doc Rivers will opt to keep Harrell in the starting role for the Clippers' next contest, which comes Tuesday night versus the Mavericks.
