Harrell provided 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in the Clippers' 116-111 win over the Spurs on Thursday.

It was a typically fruitful second-unit effort for Harrell, one that he's made his trademark in the early going of the season. The 24-year-old big has rattled off six straight double-digit scoring efforts, and coach Doc Rivers continues to afford him a bump in playing time as compared to his first seven games of the season. Harrell averaged 20.4 minutes during that stretch, but he's now up to 26.7 minutes per contest thus far in November. With close to a starter's allotment of playing time, Harrell's fantasy stock has risen even further, and he's sporting averages of 16.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 steal across seven contests during the current month.