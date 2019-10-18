Harrell collected 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during the Clippers' 102-87 preseason loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Harrell worked in a reserve role but still outpaced starting center Ivica Zubac by eight minutes of playing time. The energetic but undersized (for center) Harrell has thrived at both frontcourt spots and should see his usually robust allotment of playing time this season irrespective of where he slots on the depth chart.