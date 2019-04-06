Harrell totaled 14 points (4-9 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and a block over 29 minutes in the Clippers' loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Harrell continued his solid play off the bench with a strong performance in Friday's loss. Harrell has been a reliable contributor for the Clippers this season, and he's averaged career highs in points (16.6), rebounds (6.6), assists (1.9), blocks (1.4) and minutes (26.3).