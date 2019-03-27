Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Solid stat line in win
Harrell totaled 18 points (9-11 FG), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in the Clippers' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Harrell put up solid numbers in Tuesday's win, compiling an all-around stat line off the bench. He and Lou Williams have led an extremely productive second unit in what has been a magical run to the playoffs for the Clippers this season.
