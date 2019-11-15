Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting at center
Harrell is starting Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Harrell is in line for his second start of the season. He scored 34 points and snagged 13 boards in his other start Nov. 6 against Milwaukee. Ivica Zubac will shift to a bench role as a result.
