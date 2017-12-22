Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting Friday

Harrell will draw the start for Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear if the move will result in Harrell seeing more playing time overall. Over the past three games, he's averaged 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories