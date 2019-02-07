Harrell will start Thursday's game against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Harrell will make just his fourth start of the season, and he should be set for increased minutes with the Clippers severely shorthanded in the wake of the trade deadline. Danilo Gallinari will be back in the lineup at one forward spot, with Sindarius Thornwell, Patrick Beverley and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander filling out the rest of the lineup.