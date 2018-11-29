Harrell totaled 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 victory over the Suns.

Harrell did most of his damage during the final quarter in this one, salvaging his line with some uptempo play. He continues producing on a nightly basis but has had some struggled from the free-throw line of late. He has gone 4-of-15 across his last two games which is well below his season average. He will likely be better than this from the charity stripe and will look to bounce back against Sacramento on Thursday.