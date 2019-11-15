Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stellar line in Thursday's loss
Harrell recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to the Pelicans.
Harrell drew the start at center and matched his career high in assists while filling up the stat sheet across every category except threes. He was incredibly efficient as a scorer, and he showcased his well-rounded skillset on both ends of the court. Harrell has improved steadily over the years, and that trend appears to be continuing here in 2019-20.
