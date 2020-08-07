Harrell (personal) is not with the Clippers in the bubble and remains out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harrell is not with the team and it remains to be seen how long his absence will be. His next chance to take the court arrives Sunday against the Nets, but it seems unlikely he'll be available.
