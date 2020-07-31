Harrell (personal) will not play Saturday against the Pelicans, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports.
Harrell is still not with the Clippers, so he won't be able to return and quarantine in time for Saturday's action. We should continue to see Joakim Noah, Ivica Zubac and JaMychal Green hold down minutes at center.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Likely out for opener•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Expected back in Orlando soon•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Departs bubble for family emergency•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 20 off bench Sunday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 24 points, nine boards•