Harrell registered 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors.

Harrell grabbed his second double-double in the last three contests, although this is the first time he reaches that mark coming off the bench. After registering blocks and/or steals in all but one game this season while averaging 7.1 rebounds and scoring in double-digits in every single appearance, Harrell should remain as a strong fantasy asset even if he keeps coming off the bench for Los Angeles. Up next, the Clippers play Wednesday on the road against the Rockets.