Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Strong effort off bench
Harrell registered 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 98-88 win over the Raptors.
Harrell grabbed his second double-double in the last three contests, although this is the first time he reaches that mark coming off the bench. After registering blocks and/or steals in all but one game this season while averaging 7.1 rebounds and scoring in double-digits in every single appearance, Harrell should remain as a strong fantasy asset even if he keeps coming off the bench for Los Angeles. Up next, the Clippers play Wednesday on the road against the Rockets.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominates in starting role•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: To start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Won't start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: To start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Grabs eight rebounds off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominant under basket in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...