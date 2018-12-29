Harrell furnished 12 points (6-9 FG), four rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in the Clippers' 118-107 win over the Lakers on Friday.

Harrell provided his typical solid scoring and rebounding totals off the bench, with yet another efficient shooting performance playing an integral role in his success. After a rare slump earlier in December where he posted four single-digit point tallies in five games, Harrell has now rattled seven consecutive double-digit scoring totals and complemented them with six to 10 rebounds in five of those contests.