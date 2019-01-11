Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Strong outing off bench
Harrell registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a block across 22 minutes Thursday against Denver.
Harrell was one of the Clippers' top bench contributors, exhibiting efficiency with his shot down low and cleaning up the glass in limited playing time. After logging 30 minutes off the bench Tuesday against Charlotte, he regressed back to his usual workload (he's averaging 23.8 minutes to begin 2019). Harrell could be picked up as a quick streamer when looking for quick boards and points, although he likely won't join the first unit anytime soon, thus limiting his appeal.
