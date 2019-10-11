Harrell managed 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes during the Clippers' 111-91 preseason loss to the Nuggets on Thursday.

Harrell drew the start at center over Ivica Zubac and parlayed the opportunity into team-high scoring and rebounding totals. The efficient production is a Harrell trademark, with the energetic big man willing himself into a bigger role in each of his first pro seasons by usually making the most of his time on the floor. Harrell currently slots behind Zubac at center on the depth chart, but that slotting is likely to either be obsolete by the start of the regular season or irrelevant in the sense Harrell is likely to outpace his fellow big in minutes on the majority of nights.