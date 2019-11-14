Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Struggles in Wednesday's loss
Harrell had four points (2-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 loss to the Rockets.
Harrell missed the vast majority of his field goal attempts and didn't earn a single trip to the charity stripe. While he went to work on the glass, Harrell didn't make the most of his heavy minute total, and with Paul George (shoulder) set to make his season debut on Thursday versus the Pelicans, Harrell's minutes average could suffer a small dip going forward.
