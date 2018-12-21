Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Harrell offered 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 125-121 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Harrell made his trademark contributions off the bench, and he actually outpaced starter Tobias Harris in scoring by two points on the strength of a stellar shooting night. The fourth-year pro continues to garner nearly all his offensive production close to the basket, with 75 percent of his scoring -- the equivalent of 11.4 points per game -- coming in the paint. That hasn't limited him statistically, however, as he's now averaging a career-high 15.2 points and supplementing them with a career-best 6.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 blocks across 25.5 minutes per contest.
