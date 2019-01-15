Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Team-high scoring total off bench
Harrell managed 26 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in the Clippers' 121-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.
Harrell's scoring total paced the Clippers on the night and qualified as his third tally of more than 20 points in the last four games. The 24-year-old also has a trio of double-doubles over the first seven games of 2019, following a month of December when he only accomplished the feat twice across 15 contests. Harrell continues to be a valued asset across all formats despite his second-unit role, with his elite Player Efficiency Rating (PER) of 25.47 a testament to Harrell's ability to make the most out of his 25.5 minutes per contest.
