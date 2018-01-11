Harrell managed 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.

Wesley Johnson drew another start at power forward in place of Blake Griffin (concussion), but he ran into foul trouble in short order, getting whistled four times in just 15 minutes of court time. That development opened up extra run for Harrell, who logged his second-highest minutes total of the campaign. The scoring total was the 23-year-old's first double-digit point haul of the new calendar year, and he should continue seeing extra opportunity if Griffin is forced to sit out Thursday's tilt against the Kings.