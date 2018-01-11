Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Thrives in extended playing time
Harrell managed 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 125-106 win over the Warriors.
Wesley Johnson drew another start at power forward in place of Blake Griffin (concussion), but he ran into foul trouble in short order, getting whistled four times in just 15 minutes of court time. That development opened up extra run for Harrell, who logged his second-highest minutes total of the campaign. The scoring total was the 23-year-old's first double-digit point haul of the new calendar year, and he should continue seeing extra opportunity if Griffin is forced to sit out Thursday's tilt against the Kings.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Leads team with 22 points off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Starting Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Posts 17 points off bench in win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Generates 13 points in 21 minutes•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Produces in starting opportunity•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dealt to Clippers•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...