Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: To start Wednesday
Harrell will start Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Harrell's slated to make his first start of the season according to coach Doc Rivers. In five starts last year, Harrell averaged 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.9 minutes.
