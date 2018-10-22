Harrell produced 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-112 victory over the Rockets.

Harrell was at his dynamic best Sunday, recording his first double-double of the season in just 24 minutes off the bench. Despite coming in behind Marcin Gortat, Harrell appears the best big-man option for the Clippers, especially from a fantasy perspective. He will not always be this effective, obviously, but has some back-end standard league value in the right circumstances. Deeper league owners should certainly not be leaving him on any waiver wire if he is floating around.

