Harrell generated 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 FT) and six rebounds across 19 minutes during the Clippers' 103-87 preseason win over the Lakers on Saturday.

It was a typical stat line for Harrell, who's made his NBA career so far on his ability to provide a flurry of scoring off the bench with an aggressive, energetic style. The four-year veteran has gone for double digits on the scoreboard in each of the first three preseason games and could be in for a bump in the 17.0 minutes per game he logged last season after establishing new career highs in multiple categories during the campaign.