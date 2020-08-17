Harrell (personal) will play in Monday's Game 1 against Dallas, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
However, the center is expected to play "very little" according to coach Doc Rivers. Harrell has been dealing with a personal issue during the Clippers' final regular season games in the NBA bubble and hasn't played. Monday will be his first action since the season was suspended back in March.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Officially questionable for Game 1•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Eligible to be activated Game 1•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Not playing in finale•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Hoping to play Friday•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Reports to NBA bubble•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Still not with team•