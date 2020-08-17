Harrell (personal) will play in Monday's Game 1 against Dallas, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
That said, the center is expected to play "very little," according to coach Doc Rivers. Harrell dealt with a personal issue during the Clippers' final regular-season games in the NBA bubble, and Monday will be his first action since the season was suspended back in March.
