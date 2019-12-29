Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Won't play Saturday
Harrell (illness) will not play Saturday against the Jazz, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Harrell is dealing with an undisclosed illness and will miss his first game of the season as a result. In his absence, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Patterson and JaMychal Green are all candidates to see increased run.
