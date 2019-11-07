Harrell will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

To update a previous report, Harrell won't, in fact, start Wednesday. Instead, he'll play in his usual reserve capacity, a role he's parlayed into 19.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.0 minutes per game so far this year.