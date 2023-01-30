Brown finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 FT) and 16 rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 122-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brown played a season-high 26 minutes Sunday, taking full advantage of what was a favorable situation. The 16 rebounds also marked a season-high for Brown who prior to Sunday, had not even been in the rotation. This was certainly a reminder of what Brown can do when afforded meaningful minutes. Unfortunately, there is basically no way he replicates this performance any time soon.