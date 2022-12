Brown will return to a reserve role in Saturday's contest against the Wizards, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Brown drew a spot start with Ivica Zubac (knee) sidelined in the Clippers' last game. While the latter is again out, the Clippers will opt for a smaller starting lineup. Still, Brown could see healthier minutes than usual off the bench with Zubac out.