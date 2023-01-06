Brown finished with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-7 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 19 minutes during Thursday's 122-91 loss to the Nuggets.

Brown was one of a few players who saw a ton of additional playing time Thursday, putting up his first double-double of the season. Prior to this game, Brown had been out of the rotation completely, highlighting the fact that this should be looked at as a complete outlier. If he were ever to crack 20 minutes a night, he could have some value as a rebounds and blocks streamer, although that feels highly unlikely at this juncture.