Brown logged five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Thursday's 111-95 loss to the Suns.

Brown replaced Ivica Zubac (knee) in the starting lineup, tallying a season-high 12 rebounds. Unfortunately, he added very little else, including just a solitary blocked shot. If Zubac misses Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Brown could once again be a viable streaming option, albeit one with some pretty obvious limitations.