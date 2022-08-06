Brown and the Clippers agreed on a training camp contract in July, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Brown -- undrafted out of UCLA in 2019 -- has bounced around the league. If he makes the Clippers' final roster, it will be his fifth team since debuting in November 2019. In his 92 career games, he's averaged 6.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.